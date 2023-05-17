Bradford Library plans June events

BRADFORD — Summer is almost here. That means the staff at Bradford Public Library have been busy making plans for the entire family! They hope you will join them for ‘All Together Now!” This summer we will focus on community, friendship and kindness. Registrations for Summer Reading are available now in the library, for all ages and everyone can start reading as soon as they sign up. Registrations will be available through June 30. Students may turn in their reading logs starting June 1.

Adults will be enjoying BBQ and BINGO on June 1 from 5:30-7 p.m. Come enjoy hot dogs and burgers with all the fixin’s, great fellowship and go home with a prize! BINGO is free to attend. Participants may bring a prize to share, valued at less than $5, if they wish. A second BINGO will be held at it’s regular time on June 15 from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

They have activities planned for all ages, too! Join them every Monday for a Movie and BINGO from noon to 2:30 p.m. All movies are rated G or PG. A movie schedule is posted at the library. Registrations are not required to attend. Come beat the heat with a free movie and popcorn followed by BINGO with prizes.

Miami County Parks will be presenting two Story Book Trails on June 6 and June 20 from noon to 1 p.m. Park naturalists will meet with students in Iddings Park (across the street from the library) to read a story and do a nature inspired activity. Storybook Trails will be held inside in case of stormy weather. Park naturalists will be in the library on June 13 and 27 to do a small activity. The library is pleased to be a part of the MCP Quest Program, offering books specially selected books for check out as well as backpacks full of great tools to explore the outdoors! Completed activites will earn a polished gemstone! All MCP events at BPL are free and open for all ages. Registrations are not required.

On June 13, artist Jeff Nicolas will return for his popular Cartoon Workshop from noon to 1 p.m. Kids of all ages will learn how to draw two cartoon characters under Jeff’s encouraging guidance. This workshop is free. Sign-ups are available but walk ins are welcome.

Students in grades 2-5 will enjoy Rock Painting and Games on Wednesday, June 14 from 10-11 a.m. Create “kindness rocks” to share around the community and enjoy some silly group games with your friends. Sign-ups are required and space is limited to 25 students. Deadline to register is June 12.

Students in grades 6-12 will gather to make and taste “Foods Around the World” on Thursday, June 15 from 6-7:30 p.m. They will be using recipes from their AtoZWorld Foods database….come see if you could handle eating in their global community! Please sign up by Monday, June 12.

Join them on Saturday, June 17 at 10 a.m. for “Essentially Grown.” This informal class will address using essential oils in the garden for pest control, companion planting, weed control and more. Come learn how to use oils instead of chemicals for disease. There is no fee and registrations are not required but are appreciated. Please call the library with any questions 937-448-2612.

Plans are underway for the first ever “All Together Now Bradford!” Community Festival in Iddings Park. Please watch for updates on this family event that will include music, food and games. Mark your calendars for June 23, 6-9 p.m.

The final June event will be a special activity day for prek-1st graders on Wednesday, June 28 from noon-1:30 p.m. Children will enjoy activities, crafts and games based on the book “Stick and Stone Best Friends Forever!” Sign-ups are required and space is limited to 24 students. Please register by Monday, June 26.

As always, if you have any questions about the activities and programs, call the library at 937-448-2612.