Baseball scores from May 17

Here are the notable baseball games, scores and stats from May 17.

Ansonia (9-16, 6-5) lost to Russia, 22-0, in the Southwest Division IV sectional. The Tigers end their season with a 9-16 record with a 6-5 conference record. They finished sixth in the WOAC. The Tigers will lose three seniors for next season.

Arcanum (20-5, 10-1) won 4-0 over Dixie in the Southwest Division III sectional. Seniors Jaxson Christ, Nate Kessler and Carson Tegtmeyer each had a RBI. Christ had three hits. Freshman Regan Christ pitched all seven innings and had eight strikeouts while allowing four hits. The third seeded Trojans will host the fourth seed in Brookville at home on May 22 at 5 p.m. The two teams met in the regular season on April 15. Arcanum scored six runs in the sixth inning to get the win.

Bradford (19-10, 7-4) won 2-1 over Covington at home in the Southwest Division IV sectional. Sophomore Owen Canan had a RBI and junior Tucker Miller had two hits. Senior Landon Monnin allowed two hits and had eight strikeouts in seven innings on the mound. The fourth seeded Railroaders will travel to the one seed in Fort Loramie on May 22 for their next playoff game. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

Franklin Monroe (10-15, 3-8) lost 8-2 at the third seed Twin Valley South in the Southwest Division IV sectional. The Jets had four hits in the game. The pitching staff had three strikeouts. The Jets will lose three seniors for next season.

Tri-Village (11-9, 7-4) lost 8-4 to the seventh seed Catholic Central in the Southwest Division IV sectional as the one seed. Freshman Noah Finkbine had two RBI in the game. Seniors Jace Lipps and CJ Osborne each had five strikeouts on the mound. The Patriots finish tied for third in the WOAC. They will lost six seniors for next season.

A full game recap can be found on our website.

Versailles (17-11, 6-3) won on a walk-off, 8-7, over the ninth seed Northeastern as the fifth seed in the Southwest Division III sectional. Senior Carson Griesdorn had two RBI in the game. Senior Ethan Stover had two RBI, including the walk-off RBI in the seventh inning. The Tigers were down 6-3 after the third inning. Sophomore Ross Francis had five strikeouts in four innings pitched. The Tigers will go to the second seed Indian Lake in the District semifinals on May 22 at 5 p.m.

A full game recap can be found on our website.