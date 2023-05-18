Delk gives updates on city’s projects

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — City of Greenville Safety Service Director Ryan Delk gave Greenville City Council an update on several projects taking place in the city at the council’s Tuesday, May 16 meeting.

All of the certified letters for Phase 1 of the sidewalk project have been mailed. According to Delk, the city is currently working on some appeals. He also has had contact with a few people wanting to construct more sidewalk than what was identified for needed repairs. The city is also working with property owners that want to complete their own sidewalk project by doing it themselves or hiring someone to complete the project. Delk said as long as they are showing progress the city will work with them if they need time beyond the deadline. Once the city works through the appeals and determines which sidewalks the city will need to repair, they will put the project out for bid.

Work is continuing on North Ohio Street. Delk shared because they were able to bore under Martin Street that intersection will be able to remain open. There was a concern they would need to close the intersection to complete the project. Crews are currently working on the water line tie-ins north of the intersection. Next week, the city will close a portion of Ohio Street south of the intersection to work on those water line tie-ins. That closure is expected to take a week. “Once we get past that point, the project should move rather quickly. Hopefully, being optimistic, we should be wrapping up in mid-June,” said Delk.

Once the North Ohio Street project is completed, Brumbaugh Construction will begin work on the State Route 502 Water Transmission Line Project. The pipe needed for that project is expected to arrive soon.

The city is also getting ready for the annual Memorial Day Parade. Delk and Mayor Steve Willman met with Veteran Services to hammer out the details. The parade will take place on Monday, May 29 and begin in the former Lo-Bills Grocery Store parking lot and proceed down South Broadway to the Martha Benkert Bridge where a short ceremony will be held to remember and honor sailors at 1 p.m. The parade will then proceed to the Greenville-Union Cemetery for the annual Memorial Day service.

The Greenville Police Department has made three conditional offers to individuals to fill voids on the police department. One of the offers is to a person who has already been through the academy. The two other potential officers still need to go through training. “As long as their background information comes back good that will put us back to full staff, which is a good thing. The bad thing, the training portion to send them all to the academy it will take six to nine months to get them on the road and working. We have some retirements coming so we won’t be at full staff very long,” said Delk.

The city also hired a new dispatcher and will be holding a civil service test soon to hire an additional dispatcher. The additional dispatcher is needed because one of the new police officers will be leaving his position as a dispatcher.

Council President John Baumgardner assembled an Ad Hoc committee with Delores Eley, Chris Norris and Jeff Whitaker to investigate the possibility of having the city’s school resource officers work with the local Elks Lodge to see if there is an option to partner to use the lodge’s drug prevention program.

Delk announced the Greenville City Pool will be opening on May 27. The South Park Splash Pad is already open and the YOLO Park splash pad will open after parts are received and repairs are made.

Council did not object or request a hearing for a new liquor permit for Beanz Buttercream Bakery issued by the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.

Greenville City Council agreed to change its July 4 regularly scheduled meeting to July 11.

The next regular meeting of Greenville City Council will be June 6, 7:30 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building.

