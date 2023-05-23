WWII Navy vet Byron Davis turns 100

ARCANUM — J. Byron Davis of Monroe Township will turn 100 years old on May 30. He is one of the last WW II Navy Vets and he has farmed all his life. Asked what the secret is to a long and fulfilling life, he remarked “Working hard on the farm and playing cards,” which he does several days a week. He also participates in seniors’ shuffleboard in the summertime.

Cards can be showered on him by sending them to 8700 Oakes Road, Arcanum, Ohio 45304. Family, friends, and Vets will have an “open house” celebration for him on Saturday, May 27, 4-7 p.m., at Rob’s in Brookville.