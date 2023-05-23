Zane Rhodehamel’s Special Wish

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

The Special Wish Foundation Dayton Chapter is partnering with Greenville Township Fire and EMS Local 30 to help Arcanum resident Zane Rhodehamel’s wish come true. Zane is eight years old and is continuing his battle with leukemia. His wish is to go to the recently opened Mario Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood. A Special Wish Golf Outing Fundraiser will be held Saturday, June 10 at 2 p.m. at Turtle Creek Golf Course, 6545 US Route 36, Greenville. To register to play or donate, please contact the event coordinator at 937-417-4974. Tickets are $360 for a team of four or $100 per player; ticket includes raffle ticket, golf, and the meal. Registration is at 12:30 p.m. in a four-man scramble with a shotgun start at 2 p.m. Zane is the son of Shane Rhodehamel and Darlene Barga and has been battling leukemia for the past four and a half years.

Arcanum will be busy and have all kinds of activities going on during the middle of June! Lots of activities are being sponsored by the Arcanum Area Business Association, the Village of Arcanum, and the Arcanum A# Music Boosters. The event will start on Wednesday, June 14th with community wide garage sales. If you are planning on hosting a garage sale there is a community list to advertise all the sales – contact Stephanie Harshbarger at [email protected] to add yours to the listing by June 8th! There will also be multiple events in Ivester Park including foot trucks, a craft beer tasting “A Spirited Night in the Park,” a family movie night, and family fun games will also be available for the enjoyment of everyone.

Back by popular demand! The Arcanum Alumni Association is offering for sale the Trojan Fan Gear items: Coffee mug, Frosted Mug, and the Tumbler. Proceeds go to next year’s scholarship fund – samples and order forms are available at Miller’s Tavern, Huston’s Restaurant, and The Rose Post or see this story at dailyadvocate.com for a link. Click here for the online form.

A traffic light installation at Main Street/Trojan Avenue is scheduled to take place this summer. Information to parents about the changes in the flow of traffic will be sent at the end of the school year and again at the beginning of next school year.

Thank you to the Arcanum Garden Club for all; their hard work in planting flowers at Generation Square, the library, the gazebo in the park and in the flowerpots uptown. They always do such a wonderful job in beautifying our public spaces! Thank you, ladies!

Arcanum Elementary second grade students learned about storm safety and were able to ask weather related questions during a recent visit with meteorologist Kirstie Zontini from WHIO Channel 7. Thank you, Sally Lemons, for organizing the virtual visit with our students!

Congratulations to the following members of the Arcanum Middle School Track Team on recent WOAC JH Track and Field wins! Girls: Savannah Miller in 200-meter hurdles and Addie Macy in the Long Jump. Boys: Bishop Cartwright/Leland Neumaier/Jace Mote/Wolfgang Stites in the 4×800 meter relay, Bishop Cartwright in the 800-meter run, MJ Macy in the 200-meter dash, and Isaiah Frazee in the shot put!

The Arcanum Lady Trojan’s Softball team celebrated some new school records at their most recent tournament game versus Brookville. Not only did they win 8-2; Coach Mike Morris celebrated his 200th win, Paige Burrell broke the school record for the most doubles in a season (record was preciously held by McKenzie Sharritts 17 in 2017), and MacKenzie Byrne broke the school record for the most Home Runs in a season (record previously held by Brittany Kinney – 9HR in 2017). Congrats Lady Trojans!!

Congrats also goes to the Arcanum High School Track team on their great performances at the 2023 WOAC Championships! Eain Park was named the Male Athlete of the year and the Shot-Put Champ, Grace Psczulkoski in the 800-meters, and Brooklyn Miras in the 3200-meters. Outstanding performances! Congrats to all!

Graduation exercises will be held this Saturday, May 27 at 11 a.m. in the high school gym. This year’s guest speaker will be Class of 2004 graduate, Andrew Michael. Andrew Buck Michael is a meteorologist for Good Day Columbus in Columbus, Ohio. Andrew received a degree in Atmospheric Science dream The Ohio State University and is a big BUCKEYE fan. His love of OSU is so great that he even got married to his wife Dawn on campus; she is also a meteorologist. They have two children: Summer and Evan. Andrew joined ABC 6/Fox 28 in 2012 after working at their sister station WKEF and WRGT in Dayton. Andrew has had a love of weather since he was three-years old when his father (Terry Michael, AHS Class of 75 alum) tried to get him to say Cumulonimbus (a thunderstorm cloud) while watching the storms roll in at their farm just outside of Castine. Andrew has won three Emmy awards for weather, interactivity, and technical achievement for building augmented reality weathercasts. Andrew is a member of the American Meteorological Society and has been designed with the organization’s Certified Meteorologist Seal of Approval.

“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” ~Eleanor Roosevelt