Edison State honors graduates

PIQUA — Edison State Community College recognized the achievements of the Class of 2023 during its 48th annual commencement ceremony held on Friday, May 19, at the Piqua Campus.

“We are extremely proud of you,” Edison State President Chris Spradlin told graduates. “We’re overjoyed to be able to celebrate your accomplishments today.”

“You chose to do something difficult in pursuing your degree or certificate,” Spradlin continued. “And today you’ve accomplished that goal. But keep in mind the other reason we’re here today, and that’s to celebrate a commencement. A commencement is actually the beginning of something new, a new responsibility, a new task, and that’s where you are at this point. You’re about to embark on a new endeavor. Will you be successful again as you have today? I have every confidence you will.”

The commencement ceremony included a keynote address from Tim Barhorst, Ohio State Representative and Edison State alumnus. Barhorst graduated with an Associate of Science from Edison State in 1992, and he currently represents the people of the 85th House District. Born in Fort Loramie, Barhorst is a small business owner and community leader.

“Class of 2023—congratulations, and a job well done,” said Barhorst. “All your time, effort, and dedication has culminated to this special day for you and your families. Although this might mark the end of one pursuit, it signifies the beginning of a new chapter in your personal journeys and lives.”

“Many of you earned your two-year degree; that’s going to get what you need in this job market today. Many of you are going on to further your education at a four-year school, which is a great decision. You got what you need here. Now you can get more of what you need down the road.”

“All of you are real people with real life stories and real career goals,” Barhorst added. “You showed up and now you’re going to show out. The degrees handed out today have a value that means something to hospitals, manufacturers, welding shops, schools, and keeping our communities safe. Your skills will be applied to manufacturing, IT, laboratories, clinics, restaurants, day cares—all in demand right here, right now.”

“In life, we don’t get what we wish for; we get what we work for. Those that show up and show out, you achieve your goals. I’m optimistic about the future of our region and Ohio because of places like Edison State and the people like you that graduate from here. I look forward to the day you become the next innovator, entrepreneur, or even a leader as the focus point in the Midwest and the true heartland of America. The great State of Ohio is alive and well. You have much to be proud of, and your future is bright.”

The Class of 2023 includes 660 graduates earning 989 degrees and certificates. Degrees and certificates completed include those in career and transfer programs such as arts, business, communication, engineering and manufacturing, health sciences, humanities, information technology, mathematics, science, and social and public services.

Edison State Community College’s Class of 2023:

660 graduates earned 989 degrees and certificates.

22% are career degrees.

23% are transfer degrees.

21% are one-year certificates.

35% are short-term certificates.

· Ages range from 16 to 60. Median age is 26. 264 (40%) are 21 or younger and 20 (3.03%) are 50 or older.

46 will graduate with honors (GPA 3.5-3.74), 45 with high honors (GPA 3.75-3.99), and 53 with highest honors (GPA 4.0).

55% are female, 45% male.

35% live in Miami County, 22% in Shelby County and 19% in Darke County.

20 Ohio counties are represented.

57 graduates are high school seniors, two are high school juniors, and one is a high school sophomore.

17% of graduates completed at least one developmental course.

35% transferred credit hours to Edison State.

170 students with transfer credit totaled 8,724 hours transferred, averaging 38 hours per student.

*Figures represent graduates in academic year 2022-23 as of May 12, 2023

Office of Institutional Research