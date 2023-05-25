City will flush hydrants

GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville Fire Department will begin flushing hydrants on Thursday, June 1 and end on Friday, June 30. The department strongly recommends checking for water quality before using water anytime in the month of June, due to the possibility of rusty water damaging clothing. If you live close to one of these dividing lines you may be effected by one of the other time frames.

June 1-16 – Hydrants will be flushed north of the Greenville Creek.

June 16-26 – Hydrants will be flushed south of the Greenville Creek and north of the railroad tracks. The Greenville Industrial Park (Jaysville-St. Johns Road) is included in this area.

June 26-30 – They will be flushing hydrants south of the railroad tracks.