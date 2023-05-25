Pressure gauge testing

GREENVILLE — A pressure canner is a very important piece of equipment when it comes to home food preservation. Making sure it is working properly is a precaution that should be taken seriously. If the dial gauge on your pressure canner does not register correctly, you could be jeopardizing the safety of the food you just canned. To avoid any issues with the proper function of your pressure canner, you need to have it checked. OSU Extension, Darke County will check dial type pressure canner gauges by appointment on June 6, from 8:30-3:30 p.m., at the OSU Extension Office, Darke County.

Before your produce is ready to preserve, be certain your canning jars are up for the task. Inspect the body of the jar to look for any cracks and fractures. Run your finger around the rim of each jar feeling for chips, nicks and bumps in the glass. Any irregularities can cause seals to fail. Jars that don’t meet the standard for canning can be discarded or re-purposed for other non-canning uses.

Mayonnaise jars, or similar commercial food jars, are considered “one-trip” jars. These jars are not thick enough to withstand the repeated use in home canning. Make sure your jar supply is ready for the task, as well as the rest of your canning equipment.

Remember, pressure canning is the only safe method of canning low acid vegetables, meats, poultry and seafood. The 240 degree temperature required to preserve these foods safely can only be reached in a pressure canner.

Canning is not the place for creativity. Use only scientifically tested recipes, instructions and recommendations for home preserving foods. Home food preservation is easy and safe, but only if you follow safe guidelines for each particular food you are canning. Freezing is a safe method to preserve any food, so when in doubt, freeze it.

Schedule an appointment to have your canner gauge tested by contacting OSU Extension, Darke County at 937-548-5215. At your scheduled appointment, please bring in your canner lid with the gauge attached as well as the gasket on your canner to make sure that it is in working order. In addition, you will receive the most recent materials available on home food preservation. There is a $2.00 charge per person for non-Darke County residents.

OSU Extension, Darke County is located at 603 Wagner Avenue, Greenville, on the north side of Edison State Community College. If you have any questions, please call 937-548-5215 or email [email protected].