Versailles names Members of the Month

VERSAILLES — Kaiyla Hecht, Trevor Luthman, and Carile Gehret have been named the May FFA Members of the Month at Versailles.

Hecht, the daughter of Nathan and Kelli Hect, is a senior and four-year member of the FFA, she has attended monthly meetings, Farm Day, the FFA Banquet, and more. She has been very helpful to Mrs. Weubker and Ms. Bergman in the classroom. Her SAE consists of working at Superior Aluminum and is in the capstone program.

Luthman is a junior and a four-year member of Versailles FFA. He is the son of Kevin and Kelly Luthman. This year he received his State FFA Degree at the 2023 State FFA Convention. He has participated in the Poultry Days tent, Omelet Breakfast, monthly meetings, St. Vincent De Paul donations, canned food drive, toy drive, Banquet, and Farm Day. Trevor’s SAE consists of working at Knapke Farms.

Gehret, daughter of Randy and Christy Gehret, is also a junior and four-year member of the FFA. She received her State FFA Degree this year as well as helping out in many FFA activities including PALS, Greenhand FFA Conference, monthly meetings, Banquet, Farm Day, Shop and Crop at the Darke County Fair, Wildlife CDE, and sold over $1,000 in fruit sales. Her SAE consists of working at Gehret Nursery along with a garden.

The Members of the Month received a t-shirt and certificate for being named member of the month.