Suspect in Union City attack in custody

UNION CITY — The Union City Police Department is currently investigating a harrowing incident that occurred on June 2, at a residence in the 100 block of E. Carmel St. A female victim was allegedly subjected to a violent attack by Bradley Boyer, resulting in multiple stab wounds, a broken nose, and broken ribs.

According to preliminary reports, Boyer allegedly held the victim against her will overnight before forcibly transporting her to Redkey, Ind. Disturbingly, the victim did not receive immediate medical attention until June 5 when she was able to communicate with a concerned neighbor who promptly dialed emergency services.

Local law enforcement agencies, including the Jay County Sheriff’s Office and Redkey Police, promptly responded to the scene and took Boyer into custody. The victim, who sustained severe injuries from the stabbing and multiple broken bones, is currently receiving medical treatment at Indiana University Ball Hospital. Union City Police Chief Mark Ater said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim during this challenging time, and we hope for her swift and full recovery.”

The Union City, Ohio Police Department was assisted by the Union City, Indiana Police Department and the Greenville Police Department.

Boyer is now facing an arrest warrant issued by authorities and will be transported to the Darke County jail pending his waiver of extradition. The Union City Police Department expresses its appreciation to the collaborating agencies for their swift action and commitment to ensuring public safety.

Chief Ater urges anyone with additional information about this incident to come forward and contact the Union City Police Department at 937-968-7744. Community members can assist the investigation by providing any relevant details that may aid in determining the full circumstances surrounding this appalling crime.

The Union City Police Department is dedicated to diligently pursuing justice for the victim and holding perpetrators accountable for their actions. As the investigation progresses, the department remains committed to providing updates to the public and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.