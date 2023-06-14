Four taken to hospital following crash

GREENVILLE — On June 14, at approximately 3:23 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Greenville Township Fire and Rescue, Greenville City Fire, and Gettysburg Rescue responded to an injury crash involving a semi and a pick-up truck at the intersection of US Route 127 and Sebring-Warner Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed a red 2003 GMC Sierra pick-up, driven by Krista Sortina, 34, of Cambridge City, Ind, was stopped westbound on Sebring-Warner Road at the intersection of US Route 127 along with front seat passenger Michael Knose, 35, of Cambridge City, Ind. and 12-year-old rear seat passenger. Sortina pulled out in front of a blue 2022 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Michael Graham, 47, of Fort Wayne, Ind., which was traveling northbound on US Route 127. After the semi collided with the pick-up, it traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned onto its side.

All four occupants were transported to Wayne HealthCare for minor injuries. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Enforcement also assisted with the investigation.

Sortina was cited for failure to yield the right of way.