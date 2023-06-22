Juvenile injured in rollover crash

HOLLANSBURG — On June 21, at 3:40 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Tri-Village Rescue, Hollansburg Fire Department and Medflight responded to the 1300 block of Hollansburg Richmond Road on a rollover accident.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2005 beige Jeep Larado driven by a juvenile, was traveling south on Hollansburg Richmond Road. The juvenile driver went off the right-side of the roadway, before overcorrecting and losing control. The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway before rolling over and landing on its side. The juvenile was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by Medflight as a precautionary measure.
This accident remains under investigation.