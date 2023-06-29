Commissioners will put aggregation on ballot

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Some residents in the county may be able to see a decrease in their electric bills if a ballot issue is approved in November. On Thursday, June 29, Darke County Commissioners Matt Aultman, Larry Holmes and Marshall Combs approved legislation to put electricity aggregation on the ballot for some parts of the county.

The City of Greenville, as well as Adams, Brown and Greenville Townships have already been enjoying the benefits of collective purchasing, but if Darke County voters approve the issue in November more parts of the county will be able to save. Commissioner Aultman believes residents will be able to save as much as four cents per unit.

Aultman explained this is only for AES consumers that live in unincorporated areas of the county. Villages that are incorporated would not be included in the ballot issue. Those communities would need to put the issue on the ballot for their residents. However, if the villages decide to move forward with aggregation and is approved by those communities, the villages could piggyback onto the county’s aggregation. According to Aultman, residents that are under the Darke Rural Electric banner would also be exempt from aggregation.

Once approved, residents would not be tied to the county’s aggregation. Even though eligible residents are automatically enrolled in the governmental aggregation program, residents who do not want to participate are given an opportunity to opt out. They can seek their own prices, or they can continue with the price set by AES.

The county is learning much the same as residents in the City of Greenville that some of their sidewalks need repaired. According to Aultman, some of the sidewalks in front of the governmental complex on Wagner Avenue have been targeted by the city. Commissioners approved a bid from Primetime Construction to repair or replace the sidewalks. The cost to the county is $12,925.

Commissioners also approved agreements with Ansonia Local, Franklin Monroe, Mississinawa Valley and Tri-Village Schools for the use of a School Resource Officer (SRO) during the 2023-24 school year. The cost to the school has increased slightly due to the most recent union contract and benefit package. The SRO will provide 40 hours of service to each school per week. The total cost is $82,222.04, which is split up over four payments.

The commissioners also agreed to purchase a new 4×4 pickup truck for the Darke County Airport. The current truck is a 2003 and has over 180,000 miles. The commissioners chose to go with a bid from Tim Lally Chevrolet for a 2023 Chevrolet 2500 Silverado Dbl 4×4 at a cost of $45,475. The county also received bids from Germain Ford and Bud’s Chrysler/Jeep/Dodge. The airport did check with at least one local dealer, but due to low inventory or high pricing, they agreed to take bids from the out-of-town dealerships.

Commissioners opened bids for 14 roadway resurfacing projects. Eleven of the projects are on township roads in 10 of the county’s townships. The other three are county roads. The county received a $900,000 grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission to help pay for the projects. Each township will receive up to $40,000 to defray the cost of their project. The grant is expected to provide approximately 35 percent of the cost.

The county received bids from the Shelly Company who bid on three of the roadways with a bid of $352,754. Walls Bros. Asphalt bid on all of the roadway projects with a bid of $2,627,995.30. Darke County Engineer Jim Surber explained he put his estimate together two years ago and at that time he thought the cost would be approximately $2,507,335.

The commissioners accepted the bids and turned them over to Surber to take a closer look. Once Surber provides his recommendation, the commissioners will vote to award the contract(s).

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected]