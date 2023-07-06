Fair cracks down on dumping cats

By Ryan Berry

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society’s Board of Directors will try to clamp down on cats being dumped on the fairgrounds. Board members heard from an individual from the harness horse barns about the continued abundance of cats that are being dumped.

The individual, as well as the fairgrounds, has worked with the Darke County Humane Society in the past to use the Trap, Neuter and Release program and found success by neutering all of the cats located near the barns. However, new cats and kittens continue to be dropped off.

The individual addressing the directors noted she saw a post on social media saying the fairground is where people can drop off their unwanted cats. Witnesses have seen individuals be brazen when dumping the cats and do it in front of people watching.

Board members voted to purchase four video cameras to add to their surveillance system. The cameras will be installed on the horse barns with the hope of capturing images of people and/or license plate numbers. Laura Ahrens, fair manager, explained it would be helpful to have evidence to show the police department.

Other members representing the barns added there are also other issues in that area with people racing motorcycles on the cinder track and a horse owner had some of his sawdust stolen.

The harness horsemen that rent stalls on the fairgrounds have been actively trying to maintain the barns and received approval earlier this year to repair numerous stalls over a multi-year period. In order to continue the maintenance and keep the cost low for the fairgrounds, Tim Reck, president of the Harness Horsemen Association, brought a proposal to the board to sell advertising on the barns. The cost to supporters would be more for the most visible barns. With a 9-2 vote, the board voted to allow the sponsorships. Jim Zumbrink and Greg Pearson dissented.

Reck and the board agreed to put 3×4 sponsorship signs on the barns. The most visible barns would have $500 a year sponsorship available. The other barns would be $250 sponsorships. Businesses or individuals would be required to sign a five-year commitment and would be responsible for purchasing their sign in addition to the sponsorship.

In other business, the board heard reports from two junior fair participants who are believed to be the first Darke County junior fair participants to take part in certain events. GraceLynn Harter is serving on the state’s junior fair board and will be spending two weeks at the state fair.

Paige Gehret is believed to be the first Darke Countian to participate in the Dean’s Charity Steer Show. The show matches a junior fair participant with a local celebrity or notable person to expose them to what it is like to show steers and bring attention to agriculture in Ohio. Money is raised from this event through an auction and donations which will go to the Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio. Money raised from this event in the past has allowed a special wing at the House to be dedicated to this program.

The Heart of Darke Show that will be held on Monday during the fair continues to progress. The show will match a mentor with a mentee and is designed to allow disabled people a chance to show livestock. This type of show originated in Wyandot County and now nearly one-third of all fairs in Ohio have a similar show. The show is being planned and organized by the Darke County Junior Fair Board.

The next meeting of the Darke County Fair Board will be Wednesday, July 19, 7:30 p.m., Secretary’s Office, Darke County Fairgrounds.

