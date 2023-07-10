It’s time to Stuff a Bus with United Way

GREENVILLE — The Darke County United Way is once again having its annual Stuff A Bus school supply drive to collect school supplies and distribute them to all Darke County school districts for students in need. Items needed include: paper (wide and college-ruled), composition books, #2 pencils, blue and black pens, erasers, rulers, glue sticks, safety scissors, markers, washable markers, highlighters, post it notes, crayons in 16 or 24 packs, single subject notebooks, colored pencils, pocket folders, calculators, pencil sharpeners, pencil pouches/boxes, dry erase markers, backpacks, lunch boxes, ziplock bags, tissues, and/or antibacterial wipes.

Collection day is Friday, July 28 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot in Greenville. If you would like to drop off school supplies before July 28, please drop items off at the following locations: Farmers State Bank, Greenville Federal, GNB Banking Centers, Versailles Savings & Loan, and the Darke County United Way Office.

“In 2022, we collected just over $10,000 worth of school supplies. Our goal for 2023 is to collect even more so we have more supplies to give our community’s children the tools to succeed and learn,” stated Darke County United Way Executive Director Becca Cotterman. “School supplies and fees are a financial hardship for many families throughout Darke County. It is crucial that we collect as much as possible this year for our local students.”

Stuff the Bus benefits children in the following school districts: Ansonia, Arcanum, Bradford, Franklin Monroe, Greenville, Mississinawa Valley, Tri Village, Versailles, and Anthony Wayne.

The Darke County United Way fights for the health, education, and stability of every person in the community. For more information, contact the Darke County United Way at 937-547-1272 or [email protected].