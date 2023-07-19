Commissioners approve T-CAP increases

By Ryan Berry

GREENVILLE — Darke County Commissioners Matt Aultman and Larry Holmes approved a resolution announcing the T-CAP Grant revenue and appropriation increases at its meeting on Tuesday, July 18.

The T-CAP (Targeted Community Alternatives to Prison) funding is offered by the state and as previously reported, limits the number of individuals a county can send to prison. However, the funding does provide additional revenue to the Darke County Probation Department and the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The commissioners originally accepted the T-CAP funding in June and at the time, Aultman said, “This helps operate our probation department. It helps offer the men’s club and programs like that and some of the funds go back to the Sheriff’s Office. The funds received were $598,099

On Tuesday, commissioners approved the revenue and appropriation increases of $178,251 related to the T-CAP Grant. The appropriations are broken down as follows: $4,800 for gas/diesel; $12,000 for telephone; $150,000 for contract services; and $11,451 for personal services.

“I think we had some dialogue about this the last two weeks; this is the one Judge Fliehman came to us wanting to, basically, apply again or renew. We’ve been in the program for a while,” said Commissioner Holmes. He added that it helps control the population at the jail. “It gives the folks an opportunity to be out and about but be controlled. He (Judge Fliehman) viewed it an affective program.”

According to the commissioners meeting in June, T-CAP requires individuals with Felony 4’s and 5’s be retained in the county. Persons convicted of Felony 1’s, 2’s and 3’s are eligible for incarceration in a state prison.

All three commissioners have previously expressed their support for continuing the grant program, which the county has been part of since 2017.

Upon approving the final payment project #5 of the 2022 Building Demolition Revitalization Grant, Commissioner Aultman shared they have not bid out the three houses in Ansonia that have been chosen for demolition. Because some of the bids came in lower than expected, the commission has received permission from the state to go back to its list and clean up additional properties that weren’t originally selected.

In addition to revitalizing properties through demolition, the commissioners are also helping to revitalize properties through CHIP (Community Housing Improvement Program) Home Repair Grant. Commissioners Aultman and Holmes approved $34,052 for repairs to a home near New Madison on Tuesday. The grant will cover the installation of a a dimensional shingled roof and spouting.

Work continues at the Darke County Airport with the installation of new fuel tanks and on Tuesday the commissioners approved the installation of a Point of Sale system. As long as the county remains with Phillips 66 as the fuel supplier, there would be no charge to the county. This is a five-year commitment on the county’s part, but there is an opt-out clause. If the county finds a different supplier in the first year, it would be required to pay back $18,000. In the second year, the cost would be $14,400 and the payback would be $10,800, $7,200 and $3,600 in the following three years, respectively.

Commissioners are also heard from Meladi Brewer who announced she is running for the Commission in 2024. The only seat available in 2024 is currently held by Commissioner Holmes.

