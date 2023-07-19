Sidney Civic Band ready for final concert

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band will present its final concert of the summer season on the courthouse square in downtown Sidney on Friday, July 21. The concert is titled “M&Ms Melt in Your Mouth and Not in Your Hand: Musicals and Movies.”

Civic Band Conductor Kathy McIntosh will lead the band in musical highlights from the Golden Age of Broadway as well as classic film themes.

The program will feature trumpet soloist John Slonaker, a long-time member of the Sidney Civic Band, the Swing Era Band, and other musical groups throughout the area. John will play a swing style piece called “Ray Anthony Songbook” which was arranged specifically for John by composer/arranger Ken McCoy. Ray Anthony is a trumpeter, bandleader, and songwriter who played in the Glenn Miller Band from 1940-1941 and appeared in the Glenn Miller movie Sun Valley Serenade. Anthony is 101 years old and lives in Bentleyville, Pennsylvania.

Broadway musicals will be showcased with selections from Bye Bye Birdie, The Music Man, The Wizard of Oz, and the Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein collection.

The band will also play several medleys of themes from movies ranging from Mission Impossible to Casablanca to Raiders of the Lost Ark.

So that audiences can enjoy the other amenities of Sidney’s revitalized downtown, the concert will be played with no intermission. There will be the traditional Spot pie drawing and concessions offered by the Relay for Life team from Connection Point Church of God.

Concert time is 7 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held at the Connection Point Church of God. For weather updates, check the band’s Facebook page.