Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

July 19

VANDALISM: Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Gray Avenue in reference to a vandalism complaint. The female complainant advised someone had popped holes in two tires of her vehicles. A steak knife had been found in her driveway that is believed to possibly be the item used to puncture her tires. The camera footage did not show any suspects, and this case was considered closed.

July 25

DRUGS: Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Martin Street in reference to suspicious person. The complainant advised the subject had been in the restroom for approximately 45 minutes. Damon Dickey eventually came out of the restroom, and it was learned he was on parole. Officers found three needle caps in the restroom, and one was located in the toilet Dickey had been using. Dickey denied the caps belonging to him, and a search was conducted where a black substance suspected to be heroin was located. Dickey was arrested for violating parole, and he was trespassed from the property.

WANTED PERSON: A known wanted person was located and arrested on two active felony warrants. Brian Seats was detained on a warrant from the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for parole violations, and the second warrant was from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court with no bond and a must serve for five days.

July 26

WANTED PERSON: At 5:03 p.m. officers apprehended Carla Wintrow for an active warrant for disorderly conduct with a $275 bond. She was arrested and transported to the jail.

July 28

WANTED PERSON: At 10:59 a.m. officers from the Greenville Police Department responded to the 300 block of Oxford Drive to execute an arrest warrant. James Grimwood had an active warrant for four counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

WANTED PERSON: At 11:13 a.m. officers went to the 300 block of Tillman Avenue and located Christapher Baughey who had an active felony warrant for failure to appear. He was arrested and no contraband was located.

July 29

TRAFFIC STOP: At 9:59 p.m. officers on patrol performed a traffic stop on a van traveling southbound on Broadway Street for having no license plate and failing to use a turn signal. The driver had refused to identify himself by giving his name or providing a driver’s license. The driver told officers he didn’t need to identify himself because he doesn’t follow Ohio laws and because he didn’t believe the traffic violation was a crime. It was learned the driver had a 0.22 caliber handgun concealed in his boot, and he was identified as Robert Hammaker. He was arrested and transported to the jail after refusing to cooperate.

July 30

SHOPLIFTING: Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a theft complaint. Matthew Fitzgerald was seen “skip scanning” at the self checkout before trying to leave the residence. He admitted to knowingly not scanning items as he was short on money. He was issued a misdemeanor citation for theft. Video was placed into evidence.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].