Arcanum beautified by the Garden Club

ARCANUM — The Arcanum Garden Club has been busy this summer keeping our town “beautified” with all the flowerpots on the corners uptown and the flower boxes on the bridges. They even added one new set of flower boxes on the bridge that crosses the creek to the Arcanum Pool. Special thanks go to all the individuals who help with the watering chores and make sure the flowers keep blooming, we are so appreciative of your hard work.

In June the selection committee chose Bill and Kristie Garner’s lovely home for their contrasting colors of white and deep purple, especially the window boxes that Bill built as the June Garden of the Month.

Dan and Sheryl Riegel have an oasis of beautiful flowers and plantings especially in their back yard and along the creek. Their home was selected for the month of August by the Arcanum Garden Club.

The Arcanum Garden Club is currently taking preorders for mums so please contact a member if you are interested in beautifying your home this fall. The ladies will also be selling mums at the Farmers Market at Veteran’s Park in September.