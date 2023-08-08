Four appear for arraignment Monday

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Four appeared for arraignment Monday in the Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Travis L. Fliehman presided.

Michael D. Brown, 38, of Greenville appeared for two charges during the arraignments. On the first charge, he faces an original three count indictment: driving under suspension, a misdemeanor of the first degree; possession of cocaine, a felony of the third degree; and possession of fentanyl, a felony of the fifth degree.

These offenses are punishable by 2 to 15 years in prison and a $7,500 to $25,000 fine. Brown posted his $20,000 bond. David Rohrer is working on this case, and he was appointed to Brown’s second case as well. In the second case, Brown faces a trafficking in drugs charge, a felony of the third degree. Brown is scheduled to appear for both cases on Sept. 14.

Cory L. Phillips, 38, of Gettysburg, appeared on a domestic violence charge which is a felony of the third degree. According to the Bond Order, Phillips had also been charged with strangulation, a felony of the fourth degree. This is punishable by six to 54 months in prison, and a $15,000 fine. Phillips bond is set for $20,000, and there will be a status conference on Sept. 14. David Rohrer is the defense attorney on this case.

Matthew S. Gregory, 46, of Springfield, appeared for two cases that are being held against him. Charge one is possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. In the second case, Gregory faces one charge of theft and or grand theft, a felony of the fifth degree. If convicted, Gregory faces six to 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine per case number. The court appointed Randall Breadon as Gregory’s lawyer, and their next appearance will be Sept. 18. His bond is set at $20,000.

Daniel F. Alderman, 54, of Greenville, appeared for trafficking in drugs, a felony of the second degree. Alex Pendl was appointed to the case and bond was set at $30,000. If Alderman is found guilty, he faces a possible punishment of up to 12 years in prison and a minimum fine of $7,500 up to $15,000. His next appearance is scheduled for Sept. 18.

Kirk R. Weist, 38, of New Paris, entered a guilty plea to Domestic Violence, a felony of the fourth degree. This matter will be reset for a change of plea on Aug. 14, at 2 p.m. The jury trial scheduled for Sept. 5 and 6 and pretrial on Aug. 21 were canceled. Weist had been granted an Own Recognizance bond in July, and the same bond is still being applied.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].