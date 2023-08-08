Local Briefs

Public hearing and BoE meeting

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold a Public Hearing on Federal IDEA B Funds and Title I Funds at 7:45 p.m. in the cafetorium at 8591 Oakes Road on Monday, Aug. 14. Following the hearing, the Franklin Monroe Board of Education meeting will be held at 8 p.m. in the same location.

Singles Dance is Aug. 12

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, Aug. 12. The doors open at p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. The cover charge is $9 per person. The band will be Hearts on Fire. Food will be available and there will be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets. Come enjoy a fun evening of dancing. You must be 21 years of age.

Commissioners executive session

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners will hold its Regular Session meeting on Thursday, Aug. 10, 1:30 p.m., at the Board of Darke County Commissioners Office, 520 S. Broadway, Greenville, for regular business; and will continue with an Executive Session with no regular business conducted at the OSU Extension Office, 603 Wagner Ave., Greenville, 3:30 p.m. The purpose of the executive session is for personnel, specifically for appointment/employment.

Elections board meets

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Elections Board members will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 9 a.m., for the August regular meeting and to review provisional ballots for the Aug. 8 Special Election. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville.