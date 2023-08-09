Adult changing table available during fair

GREENVILLE — Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ (Darke DD) driving philosophy is to have a community that is inclusive of all people and that everyone can live, work, and play as contributing and valued members of society.

The Darke County Fair Board has that same vision when considering fair goers being able to attend and enjoy the Fair. Marla Werner, Senior Fair Board Treasurer and Kathleen Ditmer, 4-H Advisor worked with Tonya Clark, Darke DD Superintendent to ensure a changing table is available to all fairgoers who may need this table. “We wanted to address the very important, and often overlooked, need of people who have personal care/toileting needs that cannot be addressed in a standard handicapped accessible bathroom stall,” said Clark.

To ensure that the fair is inclusive of all, the ladies collaborated and are pleased to announce that an adult changing table, purchased by Darke DD, will be located in the Red Cross Building on the north end of the Grandstand, for the entirety of the fair. This table is available to anyone who needs assistance with personal care, despite their disability.

After the fair, Darke DD will house this table at their facility at 5844 Jaysville-St. Johns Road and encourages anyone wanting to use it for community events to reach out to them. For more information about the availability of changing tables, visit www.changingspacescampaign.com/ohio and review the interactive map.

“We are pleased at the steps our Fair Board is taking to make the fair inclusive for all – that is the meaning of true community. We are hoping that having the changing table available will allow people who haven’t attended in the past to come out and enjoy The Great Darke County Fair,” said Clark.

For more information about Darke DD, please call 937.548.9057 or visit our website www.darkedd.org and Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DarkeDD/