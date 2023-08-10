Donations help secure swings for the park

By Meladi Brewer

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Village Council met Wednesday to discuss donations and a new truck.

Hellen Keller once said “alone we can do so little; together we can do so much,” and Versailles is a community that embodies this quote. Over four donations were received for various projects within the village.

Mike Busse, village administrator, advised council they had received a $500 donation from Ben Wietholter, and Lester Kueterman also pledged $500 towards the Swing Replacement Project at Ward Park.

The Park Board had determined the swings to be old and safety concerns, so six swings were budgeted to be replaced. They had received a Darke County Parks grant of $10,476 to be used towards the replacement. Plaques were approved to be added to the benches to recognize the donors.

The village is working with local trucking companies in an attempt to have the swings transported back to Versailles in an attempt to avoid shipping charges. Busse said it appeared likely that they will be able to make this arrangement work.

Another donation was received by an anonymous donor to cover the entire cost of admission to the Community Pool Party. Approximately 160 swimmers attended the party, and they were able to enter the event for free.

A free Open House will take place on Friday, Sept. 1 from 1 p.m. until 3 for Carla Hummel. Hummel is retiring effective Sept. 1 of this year, and residents and community members are encouraged to stop in and wish her well. The event will be held at the Utilities Office on Hummel’s last day.

“She’s a good person, and we wish her well,” Busse said.

Discussion to purchase a replacement Vac Truck was agreed upon by the council, as their current truck is a 2002 model that was purchased in 2015. Busse said it is taking too much to maintain, and it is used several days a week.

“Although we do our best to keep it maintained, its condition is continuing to degrade,” Busse said.

Busse said Greenville has ordered a replacement unit for their 2017 vac truck, and are asking $225,000 for their old unit. The unit would be available February 2024. With council’s approval Busse is to have the truck evaluated later this year by Best Equipment in anticipation of doing an intergovernmental transfer agreement with Greenville.

He said it’s not that they believe anything is wrong with the truck, but they want to make sure there are no surprises. The village had budgeted $480,000 for a new truck with the intent of trying to find a good used one. The council approved Busse to look into Greenvilles’ Vac Truck further.

A public Hearing was set for Sept. 13 at 6:45 p.m. right before the regular session to discuss the proposed Community Reinvestment Area Agreement amendment between the Village of Versailles and the Versailles Savings and Loan Company.

The next Versailles Council meeting will take place Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m., in EMS Building, 320 Baker Road, Versailles.

