GPL announces Summer Reading winners

GREENVILLE – After a record-breaking summer, Greenville Public Library is proud to announce the winners of our 2023 Summer Reading Program prizes.

The Adult Reading Program netted over 2000 entries for six fabulous prizes, with the Grand Prize iPad going to Stephanie Leeper. The Kids Reading Program saw a record-setting 517 kids register to participate, with over 2000 entries submitted by children and young adults ages 0 to 18.

In addition to adult patrons being entered into the grand prize drawing, they were also able to choose from five great prize packages. The winners of those packages were: Whitney Wion, Gather ‘Round the Fire; Janet Ashworth, Let’s Celebrate; Reda Sullenbarger, Party at My Place; Sarah Roy, Small Green Space; and Ashly Blommel, Where Will We Camp Next?

The Children and Young Adult Reading Program Grand Prize Nintendo Switch went to Gemma Ricci. Additional prizes went to: Krystina Chavez-Potter, Kindle Fire; Parker Springer, Kindle Fire; Gavin Stonerock, four Kings Island tickets; as well as numerous other prize bags.

GPL would like to thank their major SRP donors: The Friends of the Library for funding many of our Family Fun Day performers, and the Greyson James Steyer Memorial Fund for all of their support and assistance with programming and purchasing prizes. The library appreciates everyone who made this summer a success whether by reading or attending one of their many programs. They couldn’t have done it without their loyal patrons.