Lady Wave soccer went down fighting against Graham

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Lady Wave Soccer team played a tough, physical game against Graham on Aug. 15 at Harmon Field. Greenville gave it their all, but came up just short in a 2-0 loss.

Head coach Dave Ernst said the first half was the best half this team has played in half a season. He also said the second half was even better.

The team got out to a fast start after Ernst got creative to give his team some confidence before the game.

“I put a little box on the table before they get into the locker room. It’s just a three by three box. It said, ‘Take the lid off, take a scoop of passion, put it in your pocket and go win’,” Ernst said. “That’s all it takes for them to believe they can go win. It’s not scientific, there’s no magic. They need to believe in themselves.”

Greenville started the game possessing the ball most of the time. They had some opportunities to strike early, including a free kick that hit the top crossbar by sophomore Jayda Lyons.

However at the 20th minute, Graham got one shot to go in to take a 1-0 lead and kept that lead to halftime.

The Lady Wave did not get down on themselves. They continued to be aggressive and play another great half of soccer. Ernst said they possessed the ball more than Graham, but just couldn’t get the goals to show for it. In his words, it’s just soccer. That just what happens.

Graham did score another goal at the 16-minute mark to go up 2-0.

Last season, Greenville lost to Graham 5-1. Ernst wanted his team to go up against a great program like Graham to see where his team stacked up.

“They were the fifth seed in our district last year. That’s why I wanted to play them again. They’re a good team, great program. Good measuring stick up front,” Ernst said.

The team will have another big test coming up as they travel to Celina for a non-conference matchup on Aug. 17. The game is set for a 5:30 p.m. start.

