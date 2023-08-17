Brewer announces candidacy for DC Commissioner

DARKE COUNTY — Meladi Brewer recently declared her intent to run for Darke County Commissioner, as a Republican, on the 2024 ballot.

“I know I am early to the game, but the way I see it, if you are really serious, why wait around on your back side instead of putting in the work now?” Brewer said.

The Darke County native is no stranger when it comes to hard work and dedication, as she works three jobs: reporter, JH Football and Basketball Cheer Advisor, and as a Brand Ambassador.

“My time covering the county is part of what inspired me to run for Commissioner,” Brewer said. “As a reporter I am able to talk to community members and help raise awareness through my articles, and I’m ready for my involvement to evolve.”

Brewer has spent two years closely following the Darke County Commissioners, the Darke County Courts and Crimes Circuit, and she covered Village Council meetings. You may have seen her covering other events around the county as well.

She believes the ideas within the county are good, but could always be better to ensure no voice is left out and the issues are being addressed with the intent of fixing them for the long term instead of just the immediate future.

“I don’t want the future generations to be fighting the same battles we are today, especially if we want young adults to stop moving away and continue to raise their families in the county,” Brewer said.

Brewer is a graduate of Versailles High School and has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism News and Information, a History minor, and a specialization in English. During college, Brewer traveled to London, Spain, Portugal, and Vietnam independently.

“I always say the best way to learn is by traveling. It keeps your mind open, and there are so many different ideologies to explore,” Brewer said.

By embracing other cultures and customs, Brewer has developed a forward thinking mindset. She believes being complacent prevents growth. “By being approachable and willing to listen without judgment” is how Brewer believes a good leader should act.

Her time embracing other cultures and traveling has given Brewer the ability to see past her own biases and listen to those who need a trusted ear. She has also held numerous managerial positions where she was trusted to work independently and responsibly without close supervision.

Being the daughter of a small, local business owner, a strong work ethic was instilled at a young age with transparency and accountability being at the forefront of the mind. Brewer was able to watch her father build and grow his business ethically and financially on and off the job sites by being his employee and helping her mother with bookkeeping.

“Growing up, my father taught me from a young age that nothing is ever given to you. You have to earn it through honest work,” Brewer said.

A management position Brewer held included being a Food Production Assistant during college where she was in charge of all the finances and ordering for a majority of the dining halls and markets on campus.

“I may not have as much financially focused job experience as some may wish, but I am willing to put in the time and effort to learn,” Brewer said. “It truly takes a village, and together, with our own strengths, we will be able to provide for the community in a positive way.”

Brewer believes our unique gifts and talents are what help strengthen the community. She says accepting someone for who they are instead of who someone wished they were “is how we continue to grow and adapt to make the county the best place to live.”

“The county is currently in a good financial standing due to Carol Ginn and the auditor’s office,” Brewer said. “Working alongside them is a good way to ensure the county stays in good health while exploring other topics of improvement.”

As an elected official, Brewer will bring a new generation of forward thinking while also bringing transparency to county business. She will represent the county as a conservative, protecting constitutional liberties and combating backroom deals within small town government.

Brewer is determined to ensure Darke County is on the right path that will prepare for the future generations.

“We want the county to be a prosperous place where the younger generations, the ones who are going to be future lawyers, farmers, welders, sheriffs -those who are the future can stay and thrive,” Brewer said.

She said we should welcome a new generation of forward thinking to not only help the needs of Darke County today, but to continue to make strides to help Darke County tomorrow.

“Dreams don’t work unless you do, and I hope I can earn your support and vote in the upcoming months,” Brewer said.

To contact Meladi Brewer, email [email protected], or follow her on Facebook at Meladi Brewer Candidate for Darke County Commissioner.

The Ohio Republican Primary Election is scheduled for March 19, 2024, and the General Election is Nov. 5, 2024.