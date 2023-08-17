Warners landscaping honored

GREENVILLE — The gardens of Patrick and Shelly Warner were chosen for the August Outstanding Residential Landscaping Award by the Ladybug Garden Club.

In the relaxing backyard, you can appreciate the manicured trees, shrubs, perennials, annuals, container gardening, hanging baskets, along with the enjoyment areas of a hot tub and private dining area. From the side garden, around front and to the end of the property are color coordinated impatiens blended with hosta, other annuals, and adding more perennials, grasses, beautiful hydrangea shrubs and trees.

Shelly is the planner for their flowers and then husband Patrick, and daughter Lauren, take over with the watering and maintenance. It’s a family enjoying nature and making the gardens beautiful for all to see. Patrick’s favorite piece in the garden is displaying the American Flag. The family also enjoys the comforts of their screened in porch and watching beauty grow.