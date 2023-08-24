All smiles at the Fifth Annual Bike Rodeo

Heidi May, Fair Director, said Bike Rodeo is a great cause to give back. “We give away free bikes to the kids, we give back to the community, and it is something we love to do and enjoy,” May said. This year’s Rodeo wouldn’t have been possible without all of the sponsors who helped off-set costs on the 100 bikes: Dennis Concessions, Fraizer Fair Foods, Fiske Fries, Chilly Willy, Ace Hardware, DC Board of Directors, Ramsey Concessions, Sams Place, Versailles Eagles, Dearwester Canes, Bowman Concessions, Duncan Putter Golf, Heavenly Soft Pretzels, Frenchtown Trailer Sales, and A.L. Smith Trucking.