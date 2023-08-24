Local attorney pleds guilty to two charges

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — Local attorney does not receive any extra time for guilty pleas. Judge Stephan A. Wolaver and Judge Travis L. Fliehman presided.

On Wednesday, Jessica R. Walker, of New Madison, appeared via video conference on three different cases. In case 23CR80, Walker originally faced an eight count indictment, but due to her plea deal, she was only sentenced on count eight: Obstructing official business, a misdemeanor of the second degree.

This misdemeanor holds a maximum of 90 days in jail and a $750 fine. The plea bargain was to dismiss the other counts five through seven and sentence Walker to credit for time served. The first four charges were part of a previous jury trial where she had been found guilty and sentenced on count two of felonious assault: causing harm with a deadly weapon, a felony of the second degree and count four of failure to stop after an accident, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Judge Wolaver presided over this case, and accepted Walker’s guilty plea, and sentenced her to 30 days with 30 days jail credit for her time served within the Darke County Jail.

Case 22CR5 was dismissed per the state’s request. Drew Wood advised it was their “insurance policy” in case a speedy trial issue arose. The State moved to dismiss 22CR5 in its entirety at this stage of the process. Judge Wolaver agreed and gave a sentencing.

“I gave you (Walker) time served, so you don’t have any more jail time,” Judge Wolaver said. “Effectively, this does not affect your current sentence at all in a negative way.”

Judge Wolaver turned the judge’s seat over to Judge Fliehman who addressed case 23CR28. The case had six original counts that were placed upon her, but pursuant to the plea agreement, Walker pled guilty to count two and all the other charges were dismissed. Count two was obstructing official business, a misdemeanor of the second degree.

She faced a maximum of 90 days with a $750 fine. The court did grant the requested plea agreement of credit for time served; Walker was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 30 days of jail time credit.

