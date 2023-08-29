Dream machine turns into nightmare crash

PALESTINE — On Aug. 28, at approximately 6:40 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Tri Village Rescue, Liberty Township Fire, and Greenville City Fire were dispatched to 4324 Palestine Hollansburg Road reference to a power air craft accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 1998 Buckeye Dream Machine was being operated by Devan Spurlock, 37, of Bradford. Spurlock lost control of the air craft and crashed into a tree. Spurlock was trapped in the air craft suspended approximately 15 feet up in the tree.

Greenville City Fire freed Spurlock from the air craft with the use of a ladder truck. He was treated at the scene by Tri Village rescue and was transported to Wayne Health Care with minor injuries.

The 1998 Buckeye Dream Machine is a three-wheel vehicle that appears to be go-kart, but utilizes a powered parachute to fly.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.