Tippapalooza announces lineup

TIPP CITY — Celebrating its 11th year of bringing the Miami Valley’s best live music to Tipp City, Ohio, this year’s Tippapalooza Music Festival is fast approaching. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now for $10 at tippapalooza.com (and save $5 off the day-of price). Day-of tickets will be available at the gate for $15.

The 2023 Tippapalooza Music Festival happens on Saturday, Sept. 2, and this year the festival will be held in its new location in beautiful downtown Tipp City. In addition to four eclectic musical acts hitting the stage over the course of the afternoon and evening, Tippapalooza will also feature a diverse mix of food trucks, beer sales by Lock 27 Brewing, and a family-friendly atmosphere for enjoying some of the best musical acts coming out of Dayton’s world-class music scene. Festival doors open at 5 p.m., with music starting at 6 p.m. and continuing through the evening.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the evolution of Tippapalooza over the last decade,” said festival co-founder and organizer, Bill Wendel. “We’re excited to bring our stage to downtown Tipp City this year, and we’ve got one of the strongest, most diverse lineups we’ve ever had. This is an incredible opportunity to see some of the best music coming out of Dayton in one of the Miami Valley’s most picturesque and welcoming communities.”

Since the festival’s inception in 2012, Tippapalooza has curated a wide-ranging lineup of musical acts year after year. This year’s festival features four acts spanning diverse musical styles – from laid-back psychedelic pop and hip-shaking R&B, to hard-driving rock and roll and smooth, rhythmic hip-hop.

“This lineup has something for everyone,” said Wendel. “Dayton is home to so many talented musicians with a variety of musical styles. We’re hoping to broaden horizons, and maybe introduce the audience to some new sounds.”

The 2023 Tippapalooza Lineup:

* M Ross Perkins: An Ohio-based singer-songwriter with a flair for psychedelic pop, M Ross Perkins will headline Tippapalooza with his swirling arrangements, dreamy vocals,

and melodic hooks. Backed by his band, Perkins makes music hailed as “warm pop bliss…a perfect pastiche of ‘60s psychedelia and orchestral pop.”

* Heather Redman and the Reputation: Dayton’s Heather Redman and the Reputation blend rock and roll and soul together in a funky sound that’s both fresh and familiar. Backed by an all-star band of Dayton music scene veterans, Redman’s powerhouse voice will get crowds dancing with bluesy soul anthems and roots rock bangers.

* The 1984 Draft: Channeling American rock sensibility through an indie-punk lens, the 1984 Draft is Dayton guitar rock at its best. Their jagged guitar licks and walls of rowdy sound throw back to the best of poppy ‘90s punk rock.

* TINO: Delivering clever lyrics and unstoppable flow, TINO is taking the Dayton music scene by storm with his fresh hip-hop sound. With a mic in his hand and a turntable spinning the beats, TINO raps with humor, insight, and unmatched personality.

Tippapalooza was founded with a charity-driven mission that has brought audiences together to support local non-profits while giving back to the community. This year’s beneficiary is CASA/GAL of Miami County, a 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to provide dedicated volunteers to advocate in court for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. CASA/GAL of Miami County’s vision is that every child who has experienced abuse or neglect has the opportunity to thrive in a safe and loving home, because of the support and involvement of their community. Proceeds from Tippapalooza will be donated to CASA/GAL of Miami County to support their local efforts.

A music festival like Tippapalooza cannot operate without the generous support of local businesses. This year, Tippapalooza is supported by eight local organizations who have lent their support to make the festival a reality.

2023 Tippapalooza Sponsors: Platinum – Chaffee’s Brewhouse; Gold – The Tipp City Foundation; Silver – Tipp City Chamber of Commerce, Lock 27 Brewing, 91.3 WYSO; Bronze – Bishko Books, Bash Foo, and Mosquito Joe of Miami Valley

Festival-goers can expect a diverse lineup of local food trucks and beer vending by Lock 27 Brewing. Scheduled food trucks during the festival include Wrappin’ and Rollin’, The Lumpia Queen, What the Taco, and Sweet P’s Ice Pops.

The family-friendly festival allows attendees to bring lawn chairs and encourages those attending to visit and support Tipp City’s downtown businesses.

The 2023 Tippapalooza Music Festival is Saturday, Sept. 2 in downtown Tipp City.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tippapalooza.com.