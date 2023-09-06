Local Briefs

Rolling 50’s Car Show

GREENVILLE — The annual Legendary Rolling 50’s Fall Cruise-In in historic Downtown Greenville will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, from 2-8 p.m., on South Broadway Street. This is one of Ohio’s largest cruise-ins. There is a $10 entry fee for cruise-in participants. This year’s event is being held in memory of Dave Niley. Dash plaques will be presented to the first 450 cars. The event will feature a live DJ. There is no parking on Broadway until after 2 p.m. For more information, contact Kenny Erwin at 937-337-6307, Stan Duncan at 937-459-0755 or Steve Hilderbrand at 937-423-8615.

Genealogy group meets

GREENVILLE — Darke County Genealogy is having a meeting on Sept. 10, 2 p.m., Sunday at the Darke County Extension Office Meeting Room on Wagner Avenue, Greenville. This is free and open to anyone. The speaker will be Hannah Weist. She will be looking at unidentified photos the group will bring. She will be using the style of clothing they are wearing in the photo, to give an approximate date on the photo. This will be followed by refreshments.