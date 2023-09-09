Cooper Farms host annual Turkey Trot

ST. HENRY — Cooper Farms has opened registration for its 16th annual Turkey Trot 5K, benefitting EverHeart Hospice. The race will take place on Saturday, Nov. 4.

“Over the past 16 years, this event has become a staple of our community, and we look forward to hosting another successful Turkey Trot 5K to support EverHeart Hospice,” said Eydie Kremer, Cooper Farms team member and race organizer. “This is a great event for everyone, no matter their age. We hope to make 2023 a record-breaking year in support of a great cause.”

The event will take place at the Cooper Farms Turkey Harvesting Plant – 1 Cooper Farms Drive, St. Henry. Registration opens at 9 a.m. and the race begins at 10 a.m. All proceeds benefit EverHeart Hospice.

The race hosts age groups ranging from 9 and under to 60+. Awards will be presented to the top female and male in each age group, as well as the top overall male and female.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register. To view registration options and deadlines, please visit https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/StHenry/CooperFarmsTurkeyTrot5k or go to speedy-feet.com and look for “Cooper Farms Turkey Trot 5K.”

The flat 3.1-mile course will start and finish at Cooper Farms with splits at each mile. Water will be provided on the course and chip timing will be provided by Speedy Feet.

Refreshments, including a to-go turkey meal, will be provided to all runners, and door-prizes will be awarded.

For more information, please visit www.CooperFarms.com or contact Eydie Kremer at 419-763-4104 or [email protected].