House That Lulu Built fundraiser

The House That Lulu Built will hold its second annual fundraiser, Art & Auction – Disco Night. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — All are invited to a fun evening of outdoor music, hor d’oeurves, desserts and drinks on Saturday, Sept. 23, 6:30-9:30 p.m. The House that Lulu Built will host its second annual fundraiser, Art & Auction – Disco Night. There will be an auction with original artwork pieces by local artists, a silent auction, bubble wall information and Lulu House apparel. All proceeds will benefit The House that Lulu Built – local non-profit grief care home.

“We know in grief it takes a community and we have a truly amazing community that continues to care for those that are walking through their grief journey,” –Cami Snyder “because of this support, we are able to host grief care classes while inviting the community to share stories of the loved ones they lost too early. We celebrate those lives and our ongoing love for them. “The House that Lulu Built” provides a home for families who come into town to stay together for funeral services.

Tickets for Art & Auction – Disco Night are now available online at Eventbrite.com.

For more information about The House that Lulu Built feel free to reach out to Cami Snyder at [email protected] or follow us on Instagram and Facebook at The House that Lulu Built