Greenville losses in a close one to Fairborn; week eight high school football roundup

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from week eight of the high school football from around the county.

Greenville 18 (0-8, 0-7) vs Fairborn 20 (3-5, 3-4)

The Green Wave was close to their first win of the season, but fell to the Skyhawks at home. Head coach Bart Schmitz said he is proud of his team for the energy they played with throughout the whole game.

“We had our chances. They capitalized, credit to them. We played hard tonight. We showed some fight tonight that we haven’t seen in awhile. I’m really proud of them for that,” Schmitz said.

Greenville jumped out to a 10-0 lead at halftime. Sophomore Gabe Rammel scored on a nine-yard run on the team’s opening possession. Sophomore Wyatt Thacker drilled a 22-yard field goal during the second quarter. Thacker had a chance to make it a 13-0 game as the final seconds ticked off during the second quarter, but the field goal attempt was blocked.

Schmitz said while the offense had their best game yet this season, they can’t come up empty during their redzone trips. They let Fairborn hang around too long.

Fairborn running back Jay Kidd scored Fairborn’s first touchdown with seconds left in the third quarter to be down 10-8. The Greenville offense could move the ball all game long, but couldn’t get back into the redzone during the second half.

The Skyhawks started to get big plays as Kidd had a 53-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to go up 14-10. Kidd added on a 48-yard touchdown run with 1:42 left in the game.

Oddly enough, the late touchdown opened the door for Greenville. Senior Evan Manix returned the kickoff after the score for 76 yards. Manix then got the two-point conversion on a fake PAT attempt and Greenville was down 20-18 with only 1:26 left in the game.

But, Greenville couldn’t get the onside kick. While the team couldn’t get the win, they played their best game of the season. The 18 points is the most scored by Greenville this season and the 20 points allowed is the lowest by the Green Wave defense this season.

Rammel finished with 180 yards rushing, the most by a Greenville runner this season. Senior Cody Sagraves had 52 yards passing and 57 yards rushing.

The Green Wave will head to Xenia on Oct. 13 for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Xenia has lost four straight games and lost to Fairborn by seven points, 28-21.

Around the county:

Ansonia 34 (8-0, 6-0) at Tri-County North 0 (3-5, 2-4)

The Tigers get back to back shutouts with the shutout win over Tri-County North. Senior Keegen Weiss had 189 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Senior Landyn Bowman had 80 yards on the ground as well. The Tigers defense had 10 tackles for loss in the game. The Panthers running game averaged 287.3 yards a game. The Tigers held them to 71 yards rushing. The Tigers will head to Preble Shawnee on Oct. 13 for a 7 p.m. game. A win for the Tigers will give them at least a share of the WOAC title.

Arcanum 3 (2-6, 1-6) at Preble Shawnee 41 (6-2, 5-1)

Due to a shortage of referees around the area, the Trojans went to the Arrows for Thursday night football. The Arrows had a 21-point second quarter and carried that momentum throughout the second half as the Trojans fell to the Arrows. Arcanum was out gained 103-292 in the game. Arcanum gave up five rushing touchdowns in the game as Preble Shawnee junior Lane Lovely had three rushing touchdowns. Arcanum will host Dixie on Oct. 13 with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

Bradford 8 (4-3) vs Twin Valley South 41 (4-4, 4-3)

The Railroaders fell to WOAC opponent Twin Valley South. The Panthers had 302 yards rushing in the game. Bradford was held to 17 yards rushing total. Senior Trey Schmelzer had the teams lone touchdown as junior Owen Canan found Schmelzer for a 40-yard touchdown pass. Senior Hudson Hill led the team in receiving with 69 yards and eight receptions. Bradford will go on the road for their next game as they take on Tri-Village on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

Mississinawa Valley 0 (0-8, 0-6) at National Trail 55 (4-4, 4-2)

The Blazers jumped out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and held the Blackhawks scoreless. Turnovers were the issues again for Mississinawa Valley as they lost the turnover battle. National Trail had three rushers with over 100 yards as the team rushed for 379 yards. Senior Chase Ruebush had three rushing touchdowns and led the Blazers with 113 rushing yards. Senior Jamison Watts had two passing touchdowns. Mississinawa Valley rushed for 97 yards as a team. Senior Anthony Ibarra led the way with 42 yards. With a shortage of referees, the Blackhawks will host Tri-County North on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

Tri-Village 72 (7-1, 6-1) at Dixie (3-5, 2-5)

The Patriots got off to another hot start as they scored 27 points in the first quarter. Senior Braden Keating had 164 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. Sophomore Trey Sagester also had a passing touchdown. The team had six rushing touchdowns with Keating leading the way with two rushing scores. Senior Reed Wehr had 109 yards rushing on eight carries. Senior Tanner Printz had 83 yards receiving on three receptions and a touchdown. Tri-Village will host Bradford on Oct. 13 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Versailles 28 (7-1, 5-1) vs St. Henry 6 (2-6, 1-5)

After Versailles led 7-6 in the first quarter, the Tigers reeled off 21 straight points to get the win. The defense continues to dominate week in and week out. They haven’t allowed more than 14 points this season. They will face a big challenge this week. They will travel to Coldwater and take on the 8-0 Cavaliers on Oct. 13. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

