Scholarship recipients recognized

Dr. Rick Hanes, VP of Advancement, Strategic Planning, & Partnerships and Executive Director of The Edison Foundation, addresses scholarship recipients during an event held in their honor. Submitted photo

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College recognized over 250 students during its annual scholarship celebration on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Piqua Campus. The event provides recipients with the opportunity to meet the patrons that made their scholarships available.

“I want to give a large shout-out to all our donors,” said Dr. Rick Hanes, VP of Advancement, Strategic Planning, & Partnerships and Executive Director of The Edison Foundation. “Every person who has a scholarship with The Edison Foundation, either in memory of someone or as part of an organization, is supporting some type of scholarship for students at Edison State.”

During his welcome, Edison State President Chris Spradlin said, “It’s great to see this number of people here tonight to celebrate scholarships. This is one of the highlights of our academic year, sitting down with you and getting to know our students and donors.”

He added, “It’s a great thing, and it fits really well with this time at Edison State because we are celebrating our 50th anniversary at the College. I think we do have a bold legacy, and we do have a bright future. I want to say thank you to each one of you because you make up that history and that future. You’re the reason Edison State is such a wonderful institution.”

Made possible by The Edison Foundation; Edison State; and various organizations, businesses, and foundations, recipients honored were awarded a total of nearly $423,000 in academic and need-based scholarships. Scholarships awarded will aid students in their pursuit of higher education at Edison State.

The Edison State scholarship application for the 2024–2025 academic year is now available. To be considered for one of over 55 available scholarships, the scholarship application, along with all appropriate documentation, must be submitted by March 1, 2024.

Since its inception in 1993, The Edison Foundation has awarded over $2 million in student assistance through scholarships. For more information about available scholarship opportunities, visit www.edisonohio.edu/ScholarshipApps.