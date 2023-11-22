CISV continuing peace education

CISV Midwest Ohio youth and chaperones recently attended a Regional Mini Camp in Pulaski, Pennsylvania. Participants were engaged in fun peace education activities focused on Diversity, Human Rights, Sustainability, and Conflict & Resolution. Submitted photo

TROY — With everything going on in the world today, how do we go about achieving peace, not only with international world conflict, but also within our own homes and families? Children’s International Summer Villages, commonly known as CISV, is a global organization dedicated to educating and inspiring people for peace through inter-cultural friendship, cooperation, and understanding with a mission to educate and inspire action for a more just and peaceful world. The CISV Midwest Ohio chapter is based in Troy and serves all of Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties.

Founded in 1950 by University of Cincinnati psychology professor, Dr. Doris Twitchell-Allen; CISV consists of 24 chapters in the United States, 200+ chapters scattered throughout 62 countries around the world, and over 45,000 members worldwide. Following the devastation of World War II, Dr. Allen believed peace would be possible through children. From this conviction came her vision of bringing children together from all over the world to learn and respect each other’s differing and common values. In 1951, Allen realized her dream when delegates from eight countries gathered in Cincinnati for the first Children’s International Summer Village. In 1979, Allen was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize – the recipient that year was Mother Teresa. Throughout its 73 years of existence, CISV has given more than 10,000 children and young adults the experience of their lives and the opportunity to build lasting friendships through its local, regional, national, and international peace education programs.

Peace education is a way of learning about issues that are the cause of social injustice, conflict, and war. The purpose of peace education is to provide participants with the attitudes, skills, and knowledge they need to become active global citizens who make a difference in their local communities and beyond. All CISV programs focus on four educational content areas including Human Rights, Diversity, Conflict & Resolution, and Sustainable Development. At the heart of all CISV programs is friendship, in line with the founding belief that peace is possible through friendship and mutual understanding.

CISV Midwest Ohio offers peace education programming locally for youth ages 10 and up through monthly chapter meetings & social events, community service projects, and camp-based opportunities. CISV is a non-religious, non-political, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that relies on a network of active volunteers and donors for unwavering support. From now through November 28, all tax-deductible Giving Tuesday donations payable to CISV Midwest Ohio, PO Box 836, Troy, OH 45373 or online will be matched from an anonymous fund. For a full list of upcoming CISV Midwest Ohio events and opportunities, go to www.midwestohio.cisvusa.org or email [email protected] for more information. Follow CISV Midwest Ohio on Facebook and Instagram.