DAR and garden club honors veterans

GREENVILLE — Fort GreenVille Chapter DAR along with the Ladybug Garden Club and Butterflies Junior Garden Club recently placed a holiday wreath at the Darke County Courthouse Veterans Monument in honor of all veterans and active military who serve our country. According to Charlene Thornhill, “It has been an honor for the Ladybug and Butterflies Junior Garden Clubs to provide wreaths at the Veterans Memorial since 2018 in honor of our Veterans.”
Fort Greenville DAR started placing a wreath in 2017 and the following year the garden clubs joined the honors of placing a wreath to show community support to our Veterans and those who serve.