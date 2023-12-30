Chapter members earn Greenhand Degree

The Greenhand recipients included (front row) Lydia Alton, Cheyene Archey, Kallie Banks, Liam Barga, Jace Bergman, Skylyn Bradley, Jensen Bruey, Monica Evers, Trent Huber, Allison Pierron, Landen Starkey, Jack Subler (second row) Jenna Breeze, Seth Bergman, Liam Brock, Carson DeMange, Alayna Dirksen, Cale Garland, Brooke Keiser, Kalivia Petitjean, Mackenzie Spradlin, Trina Tuente (third row) Angel Garcia, Drew Geisendorff, Joshua Henry, Eli Keiser, Brooklyn Livingston, Noah Seger, Kaden Starkey, Juli Stephan, Makayla Subler, Madilyn Wagner (fourth row) Nick Meyer, Joshua Myers Margret Schmitmeyer, Owen Mendenhall, Xavier Simon, Cole Williams, and Landen Woody Submitted photos Versailles FFA Greenhand Recipients were able to recite the FFA Creed. Shown are Juli Stephan, Monica Evers, Skylyn Bradley, Alayna Dirksen, Joshua Henry, Brooklyn Livingston, and Liam Barga. Submitted photos

VERSAILLES —On Monday, Nov. 20, Versailles FFA held its monthly meeting, and 42 first year members received their Greenhand FFA Degree.

To be eligible for the FFA Greenhand Degree members must meet the following qualifications: be in their first year of agriculture education, know the FFA creed and motto, understand the code of ethics, know how to properly wear the FFA jacket, know the meaning of the FFA emblem and colors, know about the organizations history and have a plan for their SAE.

Recipients of the Greenhand FFA Degree include: Caden Adkins, Lydia Alton, Cheyene Archey, Kallie Banks, Liam Barga, Emma Bergman, Jace Bergman, Jake Bergman, Seth Bergman, Skylyn Bradley, Jenna Breeze, Liam Brock, Jensen Bruey, Carson DeMange, Alayna Dirksen, Monica Evers, Angel Garcia, Cale Garland, Drew Geisendorff, Josh Henry, Trent Huber, Brooker Keiser, Eli Keiser, Brooklyn Livingston, Owen Mendenhall, Nick Meyer, Joshua Myers, Kalivia Petitjean, Allison Pierron, Margret Schmitmeyer, Noah Seger, Xavier Simon, Mackenzie Spradlin, Kaden Starkey, Landen Starkey, Juli Stephan, Makayla Suber, Trina Tuente, Madilyn Wagner, Cole Williams, Hunter Williams, and Landen Woody.

In addition to the ceremony several Versailles FFA members recited the FFA creed as part of the ceremony, which included Liam Barga, Brooklyn Livingston, Skylyn Bradley, Monica Evers, and Juli Stephan.

At the end of the program, Katelyn Kinsella, the Ohio FFA Sentinel gave a motivational speech, and pumpkins desserts, apples/ caramel and cider were served.