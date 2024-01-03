Versailles FFA spreads Christmas cheer

Jayna Luthman and Jensen Bruey are shown representing Versailles FFA and donating fruit to Brilliant Beginnings. Submitted photos Hunter Williams is shown representing Versailles FFA and donating fruit to Versailles Health Care Center. Submitted photos Versailles FFA members Reed Grilliot, Brandyn Heitkamp and Ryan Schoeff are shown sorting through some of the canned food donated to the Council of churches. Submitted photos

VERSAILLES — Versailles FFA has been able to conduct several community service projects during the month of December. Earlier in the month Versailles FFA donated oranges and apples to Kinder Corner, Brilliant Beginnings and Versailles Health Care Center. Versailles FFA also adopted a family and purchased gifts for that family through the Versailles Council of Churches.

Another record breaking amount of toys were collected in the Versailles community as part of the toy drive. Versailles FFA thanks the following locations for donating their facilities to use as toy drop off locations: St. Denis Catholic Church, Versailles Christian Church, Trinity Lutheran Church, Versailles Schools, Versailles United Methodist Church, Webster United Methodist Church, Versailles Ace Hardware, Versailles Saving and Loan, Park National Bank and John’s IGA.

On Dec. 15, the Versailles FFA assisted the Council of Churches with its annual food, gift and toy distribution. Each family that came in on Dec. 15 was able to select five brand new toys per child, additional toys from the toy drive were donated to Rustic Home. Versailles FFA thanks the community for their generosity and support of the new toy drive. Versailles FFA would like to extend a thank you to Scott Garrison, Ken and Joyce Hemmelgarn, Versailles Savings and Loan and Versailles Ladies Eagles for their generous donations to assist with the toy and food distribution. In addition of the toys, gifts, can goods, each family that participated were able to leave with a box of fresh food items that included: hamburger patties, bulk hamburger, pack of hot dogs, milk, butter, eggs, salad, cheese, potatoes, mac and cheese, ketchup, bottle of ranch, carrots, peanut butter, baked beans, applesauce, box of cereal, toilet paper, dish soap, paper towels, loaf of bread and buns, apples and oranges made possible through generous supporters of Versailles FFA . A special thanks to John’s IGA for selling the items at a wholesale price and donating toward each food box.

The Versailles FFA also sponsored a Can Food Drive the last week of school for all junior high and high school students and donated cans to benefit the Versailles area food pantry sponsored through the Versailles area Council of Churches. The canned food drive was another huge success this year. Over 12,436 cans of food, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items were donated and over $1,100 was collected in the high and middle school and donated to the Versailles Council of Churches, again thanks to the students, staff and administration for making this activity so successful.

Results of the high school include: placing 1st average of 128 cans per student was Mrs. Harmen’s and Mr. Swank’s first period class. This class will receive a pizza party in January. Placing 2nd was Mr. Jackson’s first period class with an average of 62.5 cans per student and placing third was Mr. DeMange’s first period class with a 61.3 can average per student. In the middle school placing, first was Mr. Keller’s homeroom with an average of 62.3 cans per student and will win a pizza party in January. Placing second was Mrs. Whittaker’s with an average of 39.44 cans per student and placing third was Mr. Luebke’s homeroom with a 34.7 can average per student. Thanks to everyone’s generosity with the Can Food Drive. A special thank you to Mrs. Wuebker’s seventh period class for helping deliver the cans. The Versailles FFA gives a special thank you to all the staff, students, and parents that supported the Canned Food Drive. The Versailles FFA also thanks the community interactions committee for helping organize many of the activities and special thanks are extended to committee co-chairs Ruthie Smith and Brooke Bergman.

The Versailles FFA would like to thank the Versailles community for their support of the recent community service projects sponsored by Versailles FFA.