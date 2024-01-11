Missed opportunities haunt Ansonia in loss at Newton

Senior Bailey Schmit drives in against the tough Newton defense. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Sophomore Rose Barga came off the bench and filled in well as some players were out with foul trouble. The Ansonia defense pestered the Newton offense all over the court.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

PLEASANT HILL — The game never got out of hand for Ansonia. But once Newton clawed back to take a lead, they never gave it up.

The Lady Tigers lost 43-39 on the road to Newton on Jan. 11 in a WOAC matchup. Ansonia had the opportunities to get themselves ahead, but they couldn’t capitalize. Head coach Connor Custenborder said he will have to review the film, but his coaches counted nine missed layups in the second half.

“Not even just the layups, we get two on ones and we don’t execute making a pass and they tip it out of bounds. A lot of opportunities left out there today,” Custenborder said.

Ansonia came out and grabbed an early lead. Both teams set the tone for this low-scoring affair. With 4:10 left in the first quarter, Ansonia led 2-1. Newton scored their first field goal of the game with two minutes left.

A last second put back by senior Bailey Schmit gave Ansonia a 10-8 lead after the first quarter.

Both teams had their foul troubles and their turnover issues. The Lady Indians and the Lady Tigers brought out the full court press and both had their troubles with it.

Throughout the game, both teams also had foul troubles. Custenborder said it hurt to have his leading scorer, rebounder and blocker in freshman London Reichert out with foul trouble. They also guards Schmit and junior Gabby Leeper out most of the game with foul trouble.

But, Custenborder said sophomore Olivia Schmitmeyer played well with Reichert in foul trouble. Also, like she has all year, sophomore Rose Barga played well playing more minutes.

“Next man up. Rose has done a great job off the bench for us all year, stepping up,” Custenborder said.

Newton led 17-15 at halftime and maintained their lead in the second half. Even with Ansonia forcing turnovers, the fouls and the missed shots were hurting them.

Newton’s leading scorer, senior Reese Hess, started to get going in the second half. She had 16 points in the second half and carried the Newton offense.

Custenborder said Hess is a great player and they tried to get more players on her on defense.

“We went to a 1-3-1 zone and I said we got to make sure we’re on 5. They get one pass and she gets it,” Custenborder said. “She’s a great player. Credit to her for making shots and getting to the hole getting to the free throw line.”

Hess was 7 for 10 from the free throw line in the second half and made six field goals total with two threes. Hess led all scorers with 24 points.

In the fourth quarter, Newton kept their distance as they were able to find a bit more success beating the press and scoring in transition.

Ansonia made a few shots to keep up with the Lady Indians, but couldn’t make enough to take the lead.

Schmit led Ansonia with nine points. Barga and sophomore Olivia Creager both scored eight points.

Ansonia is now 6-8 on the season with a 3-5 WOAC record. They will not play until the Rt. 47 Shootout at Mississinawa Valley on Jan. 20 at 6 p.m.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]