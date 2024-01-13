Versailles FFA recognizes members

Rylan Broerman Submitted photos Greta Broering Submitted photos

VERSAILLES — At the January FFA Meeting, Rylan Broerman, daughter of Nick and Amber Broerman, was named the Versailles FFA member of the month. She is a freshman and second year member of the Versailles FFA. She has participated in Greenhand Conference, DIY Flower arrangements, Leadership Nights, monthly meetings, fruit sales, Fall Harvest Sale, Job Interview CDE, Public Speaking CDE,Middle School Ag CDE, Greenhand Quiz and more. Her SAE includes a garden, and she is a very active member that takes on many responsibilities of FFA.

Greta Broerman, the daughter of Jake and Christy Boering was named the second Versailles FFA Member of the Month. She is a freshmen and second year member of the FFA. She has attended monthly meetings, Leadership Night, Public Speaking CDE, Greenhand Quiz CDE, Middle School Ag CDE, fruit sales, Veterans Dinner, Greenhand Conference, Fall Harvest Sale, DIY Arrangement Class, and more. Her SAE also includes gardening, and her efforts toward the Versailles FFA chapter do not go unnoticed.

Both members received a t-shirt and certificate for being named FFA member of the month.