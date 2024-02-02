Sheriff approved for mobile command/SRT vehicle

The Darke County Commissioners meet Tuesdays and Thursday, 1:30 p.m., at the Darke County Administration Building, 520 S. Broadway, Greenville. Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office will soon have a new weapon to help law enforcement in the county. Darke County Commissioners approved the purchase of a multi-purpose Mobile Command Unit/ Special Response Team (SRT) a.k.a. SWAT vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office placed and won the vehicle with a bid of $18,700 for a 1999 International with approximately 40,000 miles. The vehicle is currently in West Virginia. Sheriff Mark Whittaker sent representatives to West Virginia to check out the vehicle to make sure it is in good condition. They had an opportunity drive and inspect the vehicle.

“We have a step van that the Special Response Team, also known as SWAT, has used, my guess is 20 years, and it needs to be taken out of service,” said Whittaker. Although the new vehicle is over 20-years old, Whittaker believes it is in better condition and larger than the current vehicle. The current SRT vehicle was purchased used and was basically a bread truck they were able to get a good price on.

“We need to replace it, so I chose a larger more multi-functional vehicle that is going to serve more than just the SRT. It will go to crime scenes; it will provide a command center. It has facilities in it for long term. It will be used, for example, at fatal crash scenes when we are there for six or seven hours. The drone operation will probably be housed out of it. It just makes it a better vehicle,” said the sheriff. He also said it will not replace the command trailer. The command trailer is used for communications at Eldora Speedway and the Darke County Fair but is difficult to deploy quickly to a scene.

With the addition of the 12.5 percent fee required by GovDeals, the total cost for the vehicle is $21,037.50. Whittaker estimated a new vehicle that would serve the same purpose would cost over $350,000. Other used vehicles similar to what Darke County is getting cost $50,000 to $60,000. He believes they are getting a great deal on this vehicle.

The Darke County Commissioners also heard bids for the county’s North Farm which is 93.7 acres. The county received seven bids ranging from $237 per acre to $391 per acre. With Commissioner Matt Aultman absent from the meeting, Commissioners Marshall Combs and Larry Holmes accepted the bids for review and will meet with Commissioner Aultman for the final determination of who the bid will be awarded.

The commissioners also heard a report from Darke County Extension representative Caden Buschur who gave an update on what he and 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator Mercedes McFarland have been doing over the past month.

