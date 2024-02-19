Snow contributes to rollover crash

GREENVILLE — On Feb. 18, at approximately 10:37 a.m. Darke County Deputies along with Greenville Township Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of State Route 571 and Culbertson Road for a one-vehicle roll-over crash with injuries.
Investigation revealed a silver Chevy Silverado pick-up driven by Brandon McFaddin, 19, of Troy, was traveling southeast on State Route 571 when the driver lost control on the snow covered roadway causing him to drive off the left side of the roadway striking the ditch and rolling several times before coming to rest. The driver was transported to Wayne HealthCare for suspected minor injuries.