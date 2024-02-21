Local Briefs

Health Dept. updates hours

GREENVILLE — Effective Feb. 26, the Darke County General Health District Environmental Division business hours will be Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Fridays. Nursing Division operating hours for the public will remain the same. To view more information on services, please visit www.darkecountyhealth.org or visit the Darke County General Health District page on Facebook.

Singles Dance is Feb. 24

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, Feb. 24. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. There is a $9 cover charge. The band will be Triple Nickle. Additional food will be available and there will be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, and instant tickets. Come enjoy a fun evening of dancing. All are welcome; singles or couples. You must be 21 years of age. Follow them on Facebook at VFWSunday Bingo. For additional information, contact Don Dietrich, 937-423-2664, or Lori Denniston, 937-621-1044.

Model Railroad Swap

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Model Railroad Club presents its 2024 Model Railroad Swap Meet on Sunday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Darke County Fairgrounds Youth Building, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville. Admission is $5. Children under 12 are free. Refreshments will be available.