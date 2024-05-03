MARIA STEIN — On Thursday, May 23, 5–8 p.m., the Maria Stein Shrine will host the fourth annual Taste of the Shrine! This unique event will give attendees the opportunity to enjoy the historic beauty and charm of the Shrine. Enjoy fellowship while sampling some of the finest food and drink available in God’s country. This event is held in the Shrine Courtyard. Participating vendors include Brew Nation Smokehouse, Bella’s Italian Grille, Do Good Restaurant, also joining us this year the Deli Bar(n). Adult beverages from GR8 Vines Winery, Winery at Versailles, Lake Rat Brewing, and Moeller Brew Barn.

Early bird discount on tickets, 30 for $30, is available now through May 17 at the Shrine or online at mariasteinshrine.org. After May 17, tickets are 24 for $30. Tickets can be used to purchase food and drinks from participating vendors, samples of food and drink will be priced at 1-10 tickets each.

In addition, there will be a $1,000 raffle drawing during the event at 7 p.m. Any Heritage Day Celebration tickets purchased between Aug. 1, 2023, and May 23, 2024, are entered into the drawing.

New this year is a silent and live auction. You will have the opportunity to bid on items from local businesses. Items include a Blackstone griddle, fire pits, outdoor furniture, pickleball set, outdoor lighted rosary, handcrafted artwork, gift certificates and more!

Food and drink and raffle tickets can be purchased at the Shrine, online at mariasteinshrine.org or by calling 419-925-4532.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Rd. in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit mariasteinshrine.org.