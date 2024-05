Mercedes McFarland Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — The next Ag-Labor & Politics Breakfast is set for Saturday, May 11, at Jack’s Cabin Restaurant, in Greenville.

The featured speaker will be Mercedes McFarland, the new 4-H Extension Agent for Darke County. It’s an all-you-can-eat breakfast with the cost of $5 at the gate. There will be free coffee and donuts.

RSVP (welcome and considerate but not necessary) to [email protected] or text to (937) 417-4104 or (937) 417-4483.