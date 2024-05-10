Pursuit leads to arrest of Dayton man

Quentin Howard V

DARKE COUNTY — On May 10, at approximately 1:32 a.m. a Darke County Deputy attempted to stop a white 2011 Chevrolet Malibu after observing a license plate cover that hindered the license plate from being read and a lanes of travel violation. Before the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle proceeded to speed up to approximately 90 mph. The deputy activated his emergency lights and sirens but the vehicle did not stop.

The pursuit went north on State Route 121 and traveled the following route:

· State Route 121 before turning west onto U.S Route 36

· U.S. Route 36 before turning south onto Crumrine Road

· Crumerine Road before turning east onto Byrket Road

· Byrket Road before turning north onto Weaver Station Road

· Weaver Station Road before turning back east onto U.S. Route 36

Another deputy was able to deploy stop sticks on U.S. Route 36 and the vehicle successfully struck the stop sticks. The vehicle got to State Route 121 before losing control and going into a ditch. The driver of the vehicle exited the driver’s seat and after a short foot pursuit was taken into custody. A passenger in the vehicle was detained but later released. The passenger sustained a non-life threatening injury during the course of the pursuit and was transported to Wayne Healthcare by Tri-Village Rescue before being transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

After searching the driver, suspected crack cocaine was located on his person.

The driver was identified as Quentin Howard, 30, of Dayton. The passenger was identified as Daquann Norman, 32, of Dayton.

Howard is being held in the Darke County Sheriff’s Office Jail under the following charges. Additional charges are pending, including Aggravate Vehicular Assault (F3), Faily to Comply with Order of Signal of a Police Officer (M1) and Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol (M1). This case remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

· Possession of controlled substance (Felony 5)