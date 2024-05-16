Three softball teams move on to District Finals, baseball tournament play underway; high school baseball and softball roundup

The Lady Tigers clawed their way back into the game in the fifth inning and held on for the win. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Tri-Village sophomore Noah Finkbine touches home plate after leading off the fifth inning with a dinger to left field.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the high school baseball and softball games from May 13-15.

Baseball: 18. Tri-Village 3 at 13. Riverside 4

DE GRAFF — The Patriots lose a close one to end their season in the OHSAA Division IV Baseball Southwest Sectional on May 13.

Head coach Josh Davies said this young team has shown growth over the course of the season. This game was a great example of how far the team has come.

“We went through periods of time where it looked really bad. But we continued to work, struggled here and there. They persevered and we kept making little strides. We focused on defense and pitching. Now it’s getting runners across. We’re playing in close games, we just got to find a way to finish them,” Davies said.

Riverside had a 2-0 after four innings of play. Tri-Village got runners in scoring position, but could not drive them in. They did try to score on a passed ball in the fourth inning, but the runner got called out at home plate.

Same thing happened in the bottom of the third inning. Riverside tried scoring on a passed ball and junior catcher Kaeden Lipps got the ball and flipped it over to sophomore Jaiden Beam for the out.

The Patriots got the spark they needed when sophomore Noah Finkbine led off the fifth inning with a solo home run. Junior Ayman Stephens tied the game with a RBI. Sophomore Levi Farmer hit a RBI single to give Tri-Village a 3-2 lead.

Riverside retook the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. They tied the game with a RBI double and took the lead on an error.

Tri-Village got themselves in scoring position in the sixth inning. On a line drive hit, the Riverside shortstop dove to make the catch and flipped it over to second to end the inning.

Davies said all season long, they had those moments where they couldn’t catch a break when they needed it the most. But at the same time, things are getting better for the program.

The team battled for seven innings and just fell short. Beam pitched five innings and had two strikeouts. Freshman Lucas Brown had a strikeout in his lone inning pitched.

Davies said he is proud of the work the team has put in all season long to get better. Even with the season over, he doesn’t want to see them stop now.

“I keep telling them, the offseason is truly where you make yourself better. They work so hard, don’t stop now. Continue to play the game. Focus on your summer leagues, your select teams. Whenever we offer open cages, open fields be there. Hold each other accountable. Let’s not stop now, let’s continue to grow,” Davies said.

Tri-Village finishes with a 5-15 record and a 1-9 WOAC record.

A full game recap can be found on our website, dailyadvocate.com.

Around the county:

12. Ansonia 6 at 9. Tri-County North 7

The Tigers end their season with a road loss at TCN in the OHSAA Division IV Baseball Southwest Sectional. The Panthers scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to get the win. Senior Nick Burns had two RBI in the game. Senior Landyn Bowman, junior Asher Shives and senior Trevor Hemmerich each drove in a run as well. Hemmerich had six strikeouts in four innings pitched. Senior Keegen Weiss had four strikeouts in 2.1 innings pitched. Ansonia finishes the season with a 9-13 record and a 6-4 WOAC record. The team will graduate the four seniors.

5. Arcanum 6 vs 8. Archbishop Alter 2

The Trojans won their first game of the OHSAA Division III Baseball Southwest Sectional over the Knights. Freshman Luke Stephens drove in a pair of runs. Sophomores Regan Christ, Derek Longstreth and Kolton Quigney along with senior Dakota Kendig each had a RBI. Christ threw all seven innings and had 11 strikeouts. They will play in the District Semi-Finals on May 20. They will either head to the three seed West Liberty-Salem or host ninth seed Indian Lake. First pitch will be at 5 p.m.

4. Bradford 6 vs 13. Riverside 0

The Railroaders win their tournament game in the OHSAA Division IV Baseball Southwest Sectional. Junior Owen Canan had three RBI in the game. Seniors Tucker Miller and Garrett Trevino each had a RBI. Miller pitched all seven innings and allowed three hits and struck out eight. They will host sixth seed Cedarville on May 20 at 5 p.m. for the District Semi-Finals.

14. Franklin Monroe 1 at 10. Covington 3

The Jets lose at Covington in the OHSAA Division IV Baseball Southwest Sectional. Junior Matthew Hurley drove in the lone run for the Jets. Stebbins pitched all six innings and allowed five hits and struck out seven without giving up an earned run. Franklin Monroe finishes the season with a 8-16 record and a 3-7 WOAC record. They graduate one senior, Conner Neitzelt.

12. Greenville 2 vs 16. Eaton 1

The Green Wave win on a walk-off RBI single by junior Braeden Wills to move on in the OHSAA Division II Baseball Southwest Sectional. Junior Drew Hamilton drove in the team’s other run. Wills pitched all seven innings and allowed three hits while striking out 10 batters. A win at fifth seed Oakwood would give Greenville a spot in the District Semi-Finals on May 21.

Softball: 2. Ansonia 5 vs 5. Russia 3

ANSONIA — The Lady Tigers used a four-run fifth inning to get past the Lady Raiders in the OHSAA Division IV Southwest District Semi-Finals on May 15.

Head coach David Fisherback said it was a great team win that all started with the seniors. Once they got going, everyone followed suit.

“That’s one of the things I try to tell my young kids. Watch them learn a lot. Can’t say anymore about our hustle from our seniors. It’s a domino effect, other kids pick up on it. Outstanding game for our Lady Tigers today,” Fisherback said.

Russia scored in the top of the first inning to go up 1-0. Sophomore Ava Thatcher tied the game in the bottom of the first with a RBI single.

Russia scored on a RBI hit in the third inning and scored on an error in the fifth inning to go up 3-1.

Then the bats came to life for Ansonia in the bottom of the inning. Freshman Addison Geyer was intentionally walked to load the bases with two outs.

Senior Kelsey Muhlenkamp stepped up and knocked in two runs on a double to tie the game at 3-3. Junior Jayda Mangen drove in the two more runs to take the lead, but was thrown out trying to stretch the single into a double.

Then senior Abby Kramer and the Ansonia defense got to work to close it out. Senior Maddie Buckingham made a diving play to start off the sixth inning with an out.

Russia later loaded up the bases with two outs. Kramer forced Russia to pop it up to senior Bailey Schmit to leave the inning unscathed.

Fisherback said once Kramer got through the first inning, she was able to get into a rhythm and keep the talented Lady Raiders off balanced.

It all starts with her changeup. Fisherback said he told Kramer at the start of the season they will utilize that pitch a lot more. It’s been paying off for them so far this year.

“She’s a senior. Mixed in her changeup very well. Kept them off balanced, they’re a good hitting team. We tried to mix them up and she did a good job,” Fisherback said.

Even when Russia got two on with two outs in the seventh inning, Ansonia didn’t panic and got the final out to end the game.

Kramer finished with four strikeouts in the game. Fisherback said the team is playing great right now and it starts with the team’s confidence.

“Our girls have confidence. The defense is shoring up, very good defensive game. I don’t think we had any fielding errors. Very proud of these young ladies,” Fisherback said.

Ansonia will take on Fayetteville-Perry in the District Finals on May 17. That game can be moved to May 18 as Fayetteville-Perry has graduation scheduled for May 17. The game will be at Middletown.

A win will give Ansonia a spot in the Regionals. They would play that game on May 22 at Northmont High School at 5 p.m.

A full game recap can be found on our website, dailyadvocate.com.

Around the county:

1. Greenville 10 vs 4. Clinton Massie 0

The Lady Wave shut out Clinton Massie to clinch their spot in the OHSAA Division II Softball Southwest District Finals. Junior Zoey Burns had two home runs and five RBI in the game. Senior Mahayla Cook had a home run as well with two RBI. Senior Haleigh McDermitt and sophomore Lily Brubaker each drove in a run as well. Burns pitched 4.2 innings and had seven strikeouts. Greenville will take on Taylor in the District Finals. A run gives them a spot in the Regionals at Wright State University. That first game in regionals will be on May 22 at 2 p.m.

1. Tri-Village 4 vs 6. Tri-County North 2

The Lady Patriots are heading to the OHSAA Division IV Softball Southwest District Finals with the win over the Lady Panthers. This win also sets a new school record for wins in a season with 22 wins. Freshman Emma Greer drove in a pair of runs. Sophomore Camryn Osborne had a RBI as well. Sophomore Elizabeth Poling had a pair of strikeouts in two innings pitched. Greer had three strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched. The Lady Patriots will take on one seed Southeastern on May 17 in the District Finals. A win gives Tri-Village a spot in the Regional Semi-Finals on May 22 at 2 p.m. at Northmont High School.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected].