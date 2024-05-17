Teen dies in ATV crash near North Star

Darke County Deputies along with North Star Fire, Ansonia Rescue, and Careflight responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

NORTH STAR — On May 16, at approximately 11:24 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with North Star Fire, Ansonia Rescue, and Careflight were dispatched to the 7100 block of Goubeaux Road in reference to an accident with injury.

The preliminary investigation revealed a black 2021 Polaris Razor driven by Damian Bruns, 18, of Versailles was traveling in a field when it lost control and rolled several times. Bruns and his passenger Carly Graves, 18, of Bradford were treated at the scene by Ansonia Rescue. Graves was transported to Wayne HealthCare Emergency Room by Ansonia Rescue with nonlife threatening injuries. Bruns was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. Bruns and Graves were not wearing safety belts or helmets at the time of the accident.

During the investigation the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office advised Bruns had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.